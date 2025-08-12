Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lok Sabha passes revised Income Tax Bill, 2025

Lok Sabha passes revised Income Tax Bill, 2025

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the revised Income Tax Bill, 2025 without any debate. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the previous version of the Bill in the Lok Sabha in February, following which it was sent to a Select Committee for a review. The Select Committee submitted its recommendations on July 21. Following this, the government withdrew the Bill to incorporate the suggestions made by the committee. Sitharaman introduced the updated version the Income Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 in the Lower House yesterday. The Bill has around 2.59 lakh words compared with the 5.12 lakh words in the Income Tax Act, 1961. The number of chapters have been trimmed to 23 from 47 and the number of Sections has been cut to 536 from 819. The new Bill has also increased the number of tables to 57 from 18 and the number of formulae to 46 from six.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

