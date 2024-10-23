Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TRAI releases paper on Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under Telecom Act

TRAI releases paper on Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under Telecom Act

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on 'the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023'. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through a letter dated 26.07.2024, informed TRAI that the Telecommunications Act, 2023 has been published in the Official Gazette of India; Section 3(1)(b) of the Act provides for obtaining an authorisation by any person intending to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecommunication network, subject to such terms and conditions, including fees or charges, as may be prescribed. Through the said letter dated 26.07.2024, DoT, under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act 1997, requested TRAI to provide its recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees or charges, for authorisation to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecommunication network as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

 

Subsequently, through another letter dated 17.10.2024, DoT requested TRAI to consider an authorisation for satellite communication network under section 3(1)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023. In this regard, a consultation paper on 'the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023' has been placed on the TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in) for seeking comments/ counter comments from stakeholders. Written comments and counter comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by 12.11.2024 and 19.11.2024, respectively.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Israel strike

Israel kills three Hezbollah commanders, some 70 fighters in 48 hours

Indian Navy chief Admiral Tripathi, National Defence College UAE

Navy chief visits National Defence college UAE, focus on strengthening ties

paytm

Paytm shares fly 11% as NPCI allows co to onboard new UPI customers

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

IND vs GER hockey: All you need to know about Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi signs nomination papers for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon