Transformers And Rectifiers (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 761.45 after the company received multiple orders aggregating to Rs 148.55 crore.

The company bagged orders from NCC, Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and Adani Energy Solutions (against PPP-8,9 & 10 RTM Rajasthan project), for supply of transformers and reactors.

NCC gained 1.41% to Rs 320.75, Power Grid Corporation of India shed 0.89% to Rs 327.8 while Adani Energy Solutions rose 0.56% to Rs 1,003.50 on the BSE.

The first order secured from NCC stood at Rs 72.5 crore. It involves designing, engineering, manufacture, testing at manufacturers works, supply, freight, ETC 2 Nos of 500 MVA, 400/220/33 kV transformers & 2 Nos 125 MVAr, 420 KV reactor. The order is to be executed by January 2026.

Subsequently, the second contract valued at Rs 55.91 crore has been received from Power Grid Corporation of India. The order entails design, manufacture, and supply of 765 kV class reactors. The entire work will be completed within 21 months from date of issue of notification of award.

Lastly, the company secured an order from Adani Energy Solutions to supply, unloading and ETC of 7 No of 132/33kV, 20/25 MVA power transformers. The order stood at Rs 20.14 crore and it is to be executed by March 2025.

During the quarter, the company has received total order amounting to Rs 698 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.62 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 9.6 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% to Rs 512.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News