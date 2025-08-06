Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Bosch Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Bosch Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd lost 6.44% to Rs 508.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

The Anup Engineering Ltd crashed 5.99% to Rs 2462. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2391 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 1069.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94154 shares in the past one month.

Bosch Ltd pared 5.51% to Rs 38352.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1817 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd corrected 5.46% to Rs 822. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17009 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

