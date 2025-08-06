Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation's (PFC) consolidated net profit rose 23.86% to Rs 6,866.26 crore on a 15.46% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 28,539.04 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Total income grew by 15.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 28,628.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 11,198.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 25.92% from Rs 8,893.67 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses spiked 10.01% to Rs 17,429.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the state-run company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.70 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend has been fixed as 18 August 2025. The dividend will be paid by 5 September 2025.

 

Also Read

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE news: Difficult to predict what impact tariffs will have, says RBI governor

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 170 pts, Nifty below 24,600; SMIDs slip; Zinka Logistics up 14%

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Unable to represent constituency due to court rider: Engineer Rashid to HC

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's student visa clampdown: Other countries lure talent away from US

power, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

What's driving Transrail stock today, up 13% in trade? Check Crisil view

Power Finance Corporation is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC registered with the RBI as an Infrastructure Finance Company. It is engaged in extending financial assistance to the Indian power sector.

Shares of Power Finance Corporation rose 0.59% to Rs 416.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

GTPL completes acquisition of bal 49% stake in GTPL Vision

GTPL completes acquisition of bal 49% stake in GTPL Vision

Nifty below 24,600 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty below 24,600 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 40.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 40.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon