TD Power Systems gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 50 cr

TD Power Systems added 1.86% to Rs 514.45 after the company reported 41.65% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.07 crore on 35.83% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 371.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Total expenses jumped 33.47% to Rs 308.48 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 231.12 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 228.03 crore (up 35.24% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 0.42 crore (down 64.40% YoY), Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 36.83 crore (up 20.16 % YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 67.39 crore in Q1 FY25, up 47.20% YoY from Rs 45.78 crore reported in the same period year ago.
TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.
