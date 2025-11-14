Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Premier Explosives signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

To set up Rs 500 cr manufacturing facility

Premier Explosives has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh on 13 November 2025. Under this MOU, the Company has proposed to make an investment of about Rs. 500 crore in the State of Andhra Pradesh for setting up an establishment for manufacture of Defence and Aerospace products.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

