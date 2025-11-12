Gretex Industries consolidated net profit rises 124.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.90% to Rs 14.61 croreNet profit of Gretex Industries rose 124.44% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.90% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.619.08 61 OPM %1.033.52 -PBDT1.460.84 74 PBT1.230.77 60 NP1.010.45 124
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content