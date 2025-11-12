Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 14.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 5.21 croreNet profit of Ashoka Metcast declined 14.94% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.2114.33 -64 OPM %21.3126.87 -PBDT3.274.22 -23 PBT3.123.87 -19 NP2.963.48 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content