Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 65.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.96% to Rs 18.89 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 65.19% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.96% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.8912.35 53 OPM %23.248.91 -PBDT9.896.63 49 PBT9.015.70 58 NP6.363.85 65
