Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.90% to Rs 148.21 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry declined 74.79% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.90% to Rs 148.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.81% to Rs 38.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 579.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 826.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
