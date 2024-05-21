Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.51% to Rs 405.59 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 60.69% to Rs 17.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 1377.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 54.21% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.51% to Rs 405.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.