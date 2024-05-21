Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tainwala Chemicals &amp; Plastics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 90.29% to Rs 0.79 crore
Net Loss of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 90.29% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.65% to Rs 4.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.53% to Rs 18.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.798.14 -90 18.0312.83 41 OPM %-15.19-51.23 --1.28-42.32 - PBDT-0.36-2.36 85 5.964.33 38 PBT-0.43-2.48 83 5.543.89 42 NP-0.44-2.82 84 4.813.28 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tainwala Chemicals &amp; Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Pet Plastics reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 29.62% in the December 2023 quarter

PlastFocus 2024 - The Premier Confluence of the Plastics Industry Set to Kick Off on February 1st, 2024

Basic materials stocks slide

Va Tech Wabag reports consolidated net profit of Rs 72.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit declines 25.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.40% in the March 2024 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 55.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon