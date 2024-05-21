Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.17% to Rs 835.84 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 91.22% to Rs 328.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.92% to Rs 2913.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2159.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 106.59% to Rs 98.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.17% to Rs 835.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 613.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.