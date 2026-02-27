Transport Corporation of India allots 16,810 equity shares under ESOP
Transport Corporation of India has allotted 16,810 equity shares under ESOP on 27 February 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the number of paid-up equity shares of the Company increased from 7,67,26,987 to 7,67,43,797 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 15,34,53,974/- to Rs. 15,34,87,594/-.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST