Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transport Corporation of India allots 16,810 equity shares under ESOP

Transport Corporation of India allots 16,810 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Transport Corporation of India has allotted 16,810 equity shares under ESOP on 27 February 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the number of paid-up equity shares of the Company increased from 7,67,26,987 to 7,67,43,797 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 15,34,53,974/- to Rs. 15,34,87,594/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirloskar Brothers bags Rs 214-cr orders from Adani Power group

Kirloskar Brothers bags Rs 214-cr orders from Adani Power group

Kirloskar Brothers receives order worth Rs 214 cr

Kirloskar Brothers receives order worth Rs 214 cr

Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster

Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declines for second day; trades below key moving averages

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declines for second day; trades below key moving averages

Indian Oil Corp to consider second interim dividend on 6 Mar'26

Indian Oil Corp to consider second interim dividend on 6 Mar'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict