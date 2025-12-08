Monday, December 08, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 822 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 822 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Transrail Lighting has secured new orders totalling Rs 822 crore. These include a major international project for turnkey EPC of 400 kV Transmission Line in a GCC region, along with additional wins in the Civil and Poles & Lighting businesses. With these additions, the Company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have risen to more than Rs 5,110 crore, reflecting strong order intake and robust orderbook position.

In addition to these secured orders, Transrail currently holds an L1 position of more than Rs 2,000 crore, further strengthening visibility on upcoming inflows and reinforcing the Company's business growth for the remainder of FY26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Embassy Developments receives strong response to its Embassy Greenshore project

Embassy Developments receives strong response to its Embassy Greenshore project

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

Nifty drops below 26,000 as Fed nerves, sliding rupee and FII selling hit trade

Nifty drops below 26,000 as Fed nerves, sliding rupee and FII selling hit trade

Corona Remedies IPO subscribed 62%

Corona Remedies IPO subscribed 62%

Wakefit Innovations IPO subscribed 15%

Wakefit Innovations IPO subscribed 15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon