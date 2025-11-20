Welspun Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 877, down 2.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% rally in NIFTY and a 19.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Welspun Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 877, down 2.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26182.7. The Sensex is at 85587.27, up 0.47%.Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 3.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10384.15, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.81 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 31.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content