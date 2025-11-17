Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 176.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 33.93 croreNet profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 176.74% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 33.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.9325.78 32 OPM %6.455.74 -PBDT5.842.68 118 PBT4.851.69 187 NP3.571.29 177
