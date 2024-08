- Johannes Holtzhausen, Independent Director (DIN: 09577682) shall retire with effect from 10 August 2024.

- Bhaskar Bhat, Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director (DIN: 00148778) shall retire with effect from 30 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Trent announced that the following directors shall retire upon completion of their respective term in accordance with the Tata Group Guidelines -