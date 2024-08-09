Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.14% to Rs 12.22 croreNet profit of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 139.14% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.225.11 139 OPM %4.91-6.46 -PBDT1.37-0.51 LP PBT1.34-0.77 LP NP0.92-0.38 LP
