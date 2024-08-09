Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.14% to Rs 12.22 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 139.14% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.225.114.91-6.461.37-0.511.34-0.770.92-0.38