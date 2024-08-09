Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 1893.19 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 56.35% to Rs 92.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 1893.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1875.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1893.191875.277.976.11153.64109.87123.2681.0992.4559.13