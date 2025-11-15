Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 163.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 163.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 21.30% to Rs 687.80 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 163.41% to Rs 31.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 687.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 567.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales687.80567.01 21 OPM %9.336.21 -PBDT49.5323.35 112 PBT41.8817.21 143 NP31.5311.97 163

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

