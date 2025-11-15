IZMO consolidated net profit declines 57.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 60.11 croreNet profit of IZMO declined 57.99% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales60.1158.55 3 OPM %22.4916.19 -PBDT17.5740.74 -57 PBT13.1636.78 -64 NP12.5629.90 -58
