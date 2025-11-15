Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO consolidated net profit declines 57.99% in the September 2025 quarter

IZMO consolidated net profit declines 57.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 60.11 crore

Net profit of IZMO declined 57.99% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales60.1158.55 3 OPM %22.4916.19 -PBDT17.5740.74 -57 PBT13.1636.78 -64 NP12.5629.90 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RRIL consolidated net profit rises 44.32% in the September 2025 quarter

RRIL consolidated net profit rises 44.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 261.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 261.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the September 2025 quarter

SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the September 2025 quarter

SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon