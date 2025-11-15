RRIL consolidated net profit rises 44.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 37.25 croreNet profit of RRIL rose 44.32% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.2534.27 9 OPM %9.456.57 -PBDT3.892.79 39 PBT3.542.57 38 NP2.541.76 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content