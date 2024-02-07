Indraprastha Gas signs MoU to establish Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants

This partnership aims to produce 0.45 MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day) of biogas from waste, equivalent to approximately 5% of IGL's daily requirements.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with two technology partners during India Energy Week 2024 to establish Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across four states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, IGL has already empaneled two other partners for the same purpose. The biogas produced from these 19 plants shall be fed into IGL's City Gas Distribution network.