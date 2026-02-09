Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 1041.26 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 28.60% to Rs 295.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 1041.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 949.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1041.26949.4235.6630.75402.27326.90381.95308.10295.62229.88

