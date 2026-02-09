Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 1041.26 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 28.60% to Rs 295.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 1041.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 949.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1041.26949.42 10 OPM %35.6630.75 -PBDT402.27326.90 23 PBT381.95308.10 24 NP295.62229.88 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit rises 309.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST