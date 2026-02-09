Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 65.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.21% to Rs 137.36 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 65.65% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.21% to Rs 137.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 156.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.137.36156.4718.1834.0425.0551.4219.6845.3412.6836.91

