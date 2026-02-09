Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 65.65% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 12.21% to Rs 137.36 croreNet profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 65.65% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.21% to Rs 137.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 156.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales137.36156.47 -12 OPM %18.1834.04 -PBDT25.0551.42 -51 PBT19.6845.34 -57 NP12.6836.91 -66
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST