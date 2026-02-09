Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit rises 309.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 3508.35 croreNet profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation rose 309.37% to Rs 587.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 3508.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3559.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3508.353559.06 -1 OPM %21.969.24 -PBDT588.81146.12 303 PBT587.20143.44 309 NP587.20143.44 309
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST