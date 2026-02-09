Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit rises 309.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 3508.35 crore

Net profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation rose 309.37% to Rs 587.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 3508.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3559.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3508.353559.0621.969.24588.81146.12587.20143.44587.20143.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News