Trident Texofab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Trident Texofab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 38.21 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 38.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.41% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 122.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.2130.17 27 122.0699.48 23 OPM %3.533.38 -4.496.19 - PBDT0.84-0.07 LP 4.232.51 69 PBT0.43-0.48 LP 2.580.86 200 NP0.51-0.10 LP 2.511.08 132

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

