Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 1.26 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 81.25% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.41% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 5.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.260.92 37 5.575.24 6 OPM %73.8166.30 -76.8476.91 - PBDT0.930.61 52 4.284.03 6 PBT0.900.56 61 4.153.83 8 NP0.580.32 81 3.082.74 12
