Trishakti Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 669.14% to Rs 53.84 crore
Net profit of Trishakti Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 669.14% to Rs 53.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.19% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 529.54% to Rs 134.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.847.00 669 134.9121.43 530 OPM %1.13-2.43 -1.163.64 - PBDT0.470.01 4600 1.380.95 45 PBT0.35-0.07 LP 0.980.67 46 NP0.21-0.02 LP 0.690.53 30
First Published: May 09 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

