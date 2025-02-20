Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trishakti Industries rises on bagging supply order worth Rs 3.70 crore

Feb 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Trishakti Industries jumped 4.23% to Rs 143 after the company has secured a significant contract from Jindal Stainless for supply of advanced heavy machines worth Rs 3.70 crore.

Shares of Jindal Stainless rose 0.91% to Rs 608.05 on the BSE.

Under this contract, Trishakti Industries will deploy state-of-the-art heavy machinery worth Rs 3.70 crore to support its ongoing steel project. The contract is set to be completed within 3 months.

This contract strengthens the collaboration between Trishakti Industries and Jindal Stainless, emphasizing its commitment to providing high-capacity equipment for large-scale projects. It further solidifies the companys position in the infrastructure sector and is anticipated to have a positive impact on its operational performance in the upcoming quarters.

 

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Jindal Stainless is engaged in the business of manufacturing stainless steel flat products in austenitic, ferritic, martensitic, and duplex grades.

Feb 20 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

