Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCL Inds rises after bagging ethanol supply order worth Rs 135 cr

BCL Inds rises after bagging ethanol supply order worth Rs 135 cr

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

BCL Industries jumped 5.40% to Rs 38.62 after the company along with its subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery will supply 23,054 KL ethanol for Rs 135 crore to oil marketing companies (OMCs) at their various locations across the country.

The company will supply 14,302 KL for Rs 83.67 crore while Svaksha Distillery will supply 8,752 KL for Rs 51.20 crore.

The above order is in addition to the existing order of 1,82,485 KL received by the group in the month of October 2024.

BCL Industries, operation spans all aspects of real estate development, oil and refinery, and distillery.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 37.3% to Rs 19.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 30.62 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 18.2% YoY to Rs 735.43 core in Q3 FY25.

 

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

