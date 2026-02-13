Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1081.59% to Rs 32.73 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 63.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1081.59% to Rs 32.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.732.7774.15-264.26-1.51-21.96-6.89-22.52-63.45-22.52

