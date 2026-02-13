Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1081.59% to Rs 32.73 croreNet Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 63.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1081.59% to Rs 32.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32.732.77 1082 OPM %74.15-264.26 -PBDT-1.51-21.96 93 PBT-6.89-22.52 69 NP-63.45-22.52 -182
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST