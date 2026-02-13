Indag Rubber consolidated net profit rises 539.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 56.18 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber rose 539.13% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 56.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.1855.694.89-0.595.102.003.380.322.940.46

