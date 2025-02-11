Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TT Group and AFCOM Cargo strengthen partnership for expansion of air freight services

TT Group and AFCOM Cargo strengthen partnership for expansion of air freight services

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

TT Group and AFCOM Cargo have announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership, originally established in 2022, now extending across multiple domestic and international destinations. With TT Group appointed as the Global General Sales Agent (GSA) and AFCOM Cargo expanding its freighter fleet, this collaboration marks a major milestone in the dynamic air freight sector.

This partnership aligns with AFCOM Cargo's vision of global expansion and enhanced service offerings by leveraging TT Group's expertise in air cargo sales, marketing, and network development. Under this agreement, TT Group will oversee global sales and marketing, while AFCOM Cargo will manage operational activities, ensuring seamless cargo movement across key trade lanes.

 

As part of its market expansion strategy, AFCOM Cargo is set to launch its new route MAA-CMB-MLE-MAA (Chennai-Colombo-Male-Chennai) on February 16, 2025. This service will operate on Thursdays (Day 4) and Sundays (Day 7) from Chennai, complementing its existing and upcoming routes, including MAA-BKKMAA (Chennai-Bangkok-Chennai) and MAA-SIN-MAA (Chennai-Singapore-Chennai).

Additionally, AFCOM Cargo is poised to inaugurate its first domestic freighter route, MAA-BOM-DEL-MAA (Chennai-Mumbai-Delhi-Chennai), ensuring seamless cargo connectivity between India's eastern and western hubs and key Southeast Asian markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ramco Systems implements its Payce platform at Air Niugini

Ramco Systems implements its Payce platform at Air Niugini

Juniper Hotels Board approves acquisition of Jenipro Hotels

Juniper Hotels Board approves acquisition of Jenipro Hotels

Hatsun Agro Product further invests Rs 10 lakh in Milk Mantra Dairy

Hatsun Agro Product further invests Rs 10 lakh in Milk Mantra Dairy

Apollo Pipes invests Rs 2.58 cr in Kisan Mouldings

Apollo Pipes invests Rs 2.58 cr in Kisan Mouldings

Kesar India acquires 51% stake in Kesar IM Infra Projects

Kesar India acquires 51% stake in Kesar IM Infra Projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon