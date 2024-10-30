Business Standard
TTK Prestige Q2 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

The kitchen appliances manufacturer reported 10.79% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 59.27 recorded in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 2.82% YoY to Rs 750.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax in the second quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 70.40 crore, down 11.46% from Rs 79.51 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On standalone basis, the household appliances maker's net profit fell 7.37% to Rs 57.59 crore on 3.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 708.52 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

EBITDA slipped 5% to Rs 95 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 100 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin reduced to 13.5% in Q2 FY24 as against 14.6% in Q2 FY24.

Total sales for Q2 FY25 was at Rs 708.5 crore, up from Rs 683.7 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 3.6%. Domestic sales reached Rs 695.1 crore, an increase from Rs 665.4 crore in the previous year, marking a growth of 4.5%. In contrast, export sales for the quarter totaled Rs 13.5 crore, down from Rs 18.3 crore in the prior year, indicating a decline of 26.23%.

On half year basis the companys consolidated net profit slipped 11.81% to Rs 94.62 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 107.29 crore posted in H1 FY24. However the companys revenue from operation increased 1.59% YoY to Rs 1,337.99 crore in H1 FY25.

TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand.

The scrip rose 0.02% to Rs 869.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

