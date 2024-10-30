Aditya Birla Capital gains as Q2 PAT jumps 42% YoY to Rs 1,001 cr

Aditya Birla Capital advanced 5.11% to Rs 215.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 1,001 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY24.Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 12,007 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 36% from Rs 8,831 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Profit before tax gained 41.16% year on year to Rs 1,407.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.
The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) increased by 24% YoY to 5,01,152 crore as on 30 September 2024.
The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) grew by 27% YoY to Rs 1,37,946 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company has a pan-India presence of 1,470 branches across all businesses as of 30 September 2024. The Company is focused on capturing white spaces and driving penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns and new customer segments.
On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 30.26% to Rs 1,745.17 crore on 30.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 18,994.61 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.
The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) grew by 29% YoY to Rs 10,828 crore in H1 FY25.
In H1 FY25, companys gross written premium (GWP) grew by 39% year-on-year to Rs 2,171 crore, with Retail premium growth at 51% year-on-year.
Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.
