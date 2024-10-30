Ami Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.15% to Rs 246.73 croreNet profit of Ami Organics reported to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.15% to Rs 246.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales246.73172.36 43 OPM %19.8314.39 -PBDT56.8725.50 123 PBT50.0421.81 129 NP37.33-18.85 LP
