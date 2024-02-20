Tube Investments of India Ltd Falls 1.38%

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 9.63% over last one month compared to 9.92% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.62% rise in the SENSEX

Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 1.38% today to trade at Rs 3668. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.57% to quote at 46896.16. The index is up 9.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd decreased 1.36% and Bajaj Auto Ltd lost 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 55.28 % over last one year compared to the 19.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 9.63% over last one month compared to 9.92% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 189 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7766 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4120.8 on 29 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2375.05 on 20 Feb 2023.

