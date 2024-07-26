Business Standard
Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 16.77% to Rs 275.28 crore
Net profit of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 275.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales275.28235.74 17 OPM %5.502.46 -PBDT6.72-5.55 LP PBT0.58-12.16 LP NP0.58-14.05 LP
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

