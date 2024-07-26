Sales rise 57.57% to Rs 73.87 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 64.85% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.57% to Rs 73.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.