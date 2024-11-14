Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.92% to Rs 16.47 croreNet profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.92% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.4710.77 53 OPM %3.764.46 -PBDT0.210.14 50 PBT0.170.06 183 NP0.150.06 150
