CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 136.37 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings rose 22.96% to Rs 56.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 136.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales136.37117.37 16 OPM %50.1647.47 -PBDT80.3767.09 20 PBT76.9164.23 20 NP56.6746.09 23
