Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 58.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.78% to Rs 516.83 croreNet profit of Best Agrolife declined 58.87% to Rs 38.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.78% to Rs 516.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 746.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales516.83746.60 -31 OPM %15.0019.70 -PBDT62.82131.67 -52 PBT52.46121.24 -57 NP38.9394.66 -59
