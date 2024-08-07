Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 86.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.65% to Rs 72.32 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 86.30% to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.65% to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.72.3298.6017.4820.7413.9320.3012.9419.4236.1819.42