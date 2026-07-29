TVS Motor Company Ltd gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4057.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 17.1% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4057.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77552.73, up 1.02%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 17.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27843.9, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4074.2, up 1.68% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 45.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 17.1% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 46.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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