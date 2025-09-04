TVS Motor launches India's quickest Hyper Sport Scooter - TVS NTORQ 150

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the TVS NTORQ 150, India's quickest Hyper Sport Scooter. Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the scooter is a symphony of high performance, sportier aesthetics and cutting-edge technology to cater to a new generation of riders, with a special introductory price of Rs. 119,000 (Ex-showroom, All India).
Building on the TVS NTORQ story of always evoking awe, the new scooter will be yet another icon of tomorrow. Its MULTIPOINT projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, coloured alloy wheels, and signature muffler note highlight its racing DNA, while a hi-res TFT cluster with 50+ smart features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, navigation, and OTA updates makes it the most advanced scooter in its class.
Speaking at the launch of TVS NTORQ 150, Gaurav Gupta, President, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we remain committed to growth through innovation and customer-focused offerings. In fact TVS NTORQ 150 is inspired by the learnings from all our riders and will further strengthen our scooter portfolio. Combining race-inspired performance, advanced connectivity, and first-in-segment safety and control features, the scooter will delight the consumers and significantly build brand love.
