TVS Motor partners with CSC Grameen eStores for its 3-wheeler CVs

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
TVS Motor Company (TVSM) today signed an agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its commercial vehicle range (3-Wheelers).
The partnership will enable CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for TVS Motor's commercial vehicles. VLEs will facilitate the process of enquiry, purchase, test drives and/or delivery of vehicles, through the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network. The TVS commercial vehicle range comprising of TVS King Deluxe, TVS King Duramax, TVS King Duramax Plus and TVS King Kargo will get listed on the CSC e-store this weekend.
CSC Grameen eStore was started by CSC eGov, the apex enterprise set up with the support of the government of India to digitally empower citizens of India.
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

