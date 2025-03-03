TVS Motor rolls out OBD-2B compliant TVS Jupiter 110

The Company will complete the transition of its entire portfolio to OBD-2B standards, before the end of March 2025.
The OBD-2B compliant TVS range of vehicles have gone through significant upgrade in sensor technology and on-board capability. OBD-2B deploys sensors that collect data for throttle response, air-fuel ratio, engine temperature, fuel quantity and engine speed. The on-board Engine Control Unit (ECU) does live analysis of such data on pre-programmed parameters for close monitoring. The on-board intelligence enables the vehicles to continue running in a clean and eco-friendly way, throughout its lifetime, with enhanced durability.
